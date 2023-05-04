FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway into a fire that displaced 12 people and killed a pet parrot in Fall River Thursday afternoon, according to Fall River Fire District Chief Jeffrey Bacon.

Firefighters rushed to an apartment building on Rodman Street for reports of smoke coming from a second floor window.

Bacon said it appears the fire started in a kitchen on the second floor and later spread to the third floor.

Firefighters in #FallRiver at the scene of a kitchen fire that spread through this 6-unit home on Rodman Street. You can see charred & broken windows on the second floor. Officials tell us nobody was hurt, but 12 people are displaced, including Fall River students. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/dEBQ4VZe5f — Kayla Fish (@KaylaFishTV) May 4, 2023

The fire was quickly extinguished and all of the residents were able to escape safely, according to Bacon. No injuries were reported.

Bacon said firefighters rescued some cats, one of which had to be resuscitated, and a dog from the building. Unfortunately, Bacon said a resident’s pet parrot died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.