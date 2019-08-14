11 displaced, community in shock after fire destroys historic Taunton home

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A community is left in shock after a fire destroyed a historic six-apartment Taunton home Tuesday night, displacing 11 people who lived inside.

Authorities responded to a home on Harrison Street near Route 44 around 8:20 p.m.

According to the Massachusetts Tax Assessor’s office, the historic home was built back in 1845.

Police working to block road as Taunton firefighters battle fire.

VIDEO NOW: After taking a walk around the home, you can see much more damage. The fire cut through the home so much, you can see right through it.

If you've been watching Eyewitness News This Morning, you've only seen one side of the Harrison Street home that caught fire last night. Here's the other side. Lots of damage towards the back of the home. Crews have had a continuous hose on the house all morning.

A good Samaritan was nearby with her mother when she noticed smoke from the distance and noticed the Taunton home up in flames.

“I came out of the store from getting groceries for my mom and then I saw some black smoke. When we walked over here, I saw the side of the house on fire and I called the fire department,” said Brittani Albanese.

SOUND UP: Brittani Albanese says she was coming back from getting groceries when she spotted a massive house fire on Harrison Street last night. What she did next was beyond just calling 911 for help.



Tune into Eyewitness News This Morning on @wpri12, then @FOXProvidence 7-9. pic.twitter.com/jbtDBfnhMk — Alexandra Leslie (@AlexandraLeslie) August 14, 2019

“I heard people screaming from the first floor, a couple and they couldn’t get out of the window,” she said. Albanese quickly jumped into action, helping to pull them out to safety. “I broke the screen and I pulled them out of the window.”

Bradshaw told Eyewitness News a firefighter was treated for a “heat-related condition” and is expected to be okay. One man also had to be rescued from a balcony of the apartment. “We laddered, we got him down on our ladder from there,” Bradshaw said.

“Anytime we have a fire and everybody walks away from it and all the tenants are accounted for, it’s a positive thing,” said Taunton Fire Chief Timothy Bradshaw.

Dozens of neighbors lined the sidewalks to watch as firefighters from several communities worked to extinguish the flames.

“We heard a lot of noises and the fire kept shooting out of all the windows and it was really insane,” said Kira Brodeur a young neighbor.

A heavy fire broke out at a Harrison St home in Taunton last night. 11 people were displaced, but they all made it out safely.

Mike Thurman – who lives a couple of blocks away – said he heard about the fire from his daughter – whose husband is a Taunton firefighter.

“It’s just devastating to see these old buildings that are so well put together but go up like a tinderbox,” Thurman said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.