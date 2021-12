NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Eleven people were forced from their homes Tuesday morning after a fire broke out in New Bedford.

Crews responding to North Front Street just after 8 a.m. saw smoke and fire coming from the third floor.

New Bedford Fire Chief James Fortin said it appeared the fire started in the main room of a third-floor apartment.

Everyone was able to get out safely, and no injuries were reported.

The cause remains under investigation.