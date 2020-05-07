1  of  2
106th Feast of the Blessed Sacrament canceled

SE Mass

Posted: / Updated:
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — One of the country’s largest and most popular ethnic festivals which brings thousands of people to New Bedford every summer has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Jon Mitchell and Club Madeirense S.S. Sacramento announced Thursday that the 106th Feast of the Blessed Sacrament won’t be held as planned from July 30 through August 2.

Organizers said they’ll release further details on the cancelation in the coming days, including the possibility of a virtual commemoration and other feast-related arrangements.

The traditional midsummer gathering of family and friends is considered to be the world’s largest festival honoring Portuguese culture.

Providence

