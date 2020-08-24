10 injured in head-on crash in Fairhaven

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WPRI) — Ten people were injured, including six children, during a head-on crash Sunday, according to the Fairhaven Police Department.

Police said they responded to the intersection of Howland Road and Sycamore Street at approximately 8:50 p.m. for a report of a crash between two vehicles.

Both a 2012 Mazda 3 Sedan and a 2002 Ford Explorer SUV had heavy front-end damage, police said.

The Ford Explorer was being driven by a 44-year-old New Bedford man, with eight other passengers, including six children ranging in age from two to 13 years old.

The Mazda was driven by a 38-year-old Fairhaven man and was the only one in the vehicle.

The initial investigation revealed the man driving the Mazda drifted across the center line and struck the Ford Explorer head-on, police said.

All 10 people suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.