NORTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A gas line is in need of repairs after it was struck by a utility crew around 10:30 Wednesday morning.

Deputy Chief Jason Robbins from the Norton Fire Department said crews found a “high-pressure 2-inch line free flowing” when they arrived on the scene near Kensington Road.

The deputy chief said high-pressure gas leaks create explosion hazards, among other risks.

Mutual aid was called in to help, and 10 area homes were evacuated while Columbia Gas shut down the line. The families who were evacuated are now back in their homes.

One worker on scene received a minor injury and was taken to the hospital. She is expected to make a full recovery, Robbins said.

A number of homes in the area will be without gas until Columbia Gas is able to repair the line.