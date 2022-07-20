PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Ten people were arrested Thursday for their alleged roles in a fentanyl-trafficking organization in Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts, the office of U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins announced.

Just under 15 kilograms of the powerful painkiller were seized during the bust, along with “substantial” amounts of cash, according to prosecutors.

The investigation began back in March 2021. Prosecutors say officials intercepted phone conversations from numerous people believed to have been involved and the suspected leader of the organization, Estarlin Ortiz-Alcantara.

During those conversations, investigators learned fentanyl was being distributed out of a “stash house” in Fall River.

The following people were charged with conspiracy to distributed a controlled substance:

Estarlin Ortiz-Alcantara, 36, of Providence

Mario Rafael Dominguez-Ortiz, 24, of Cranston

Yeury Francisco Garcia-Rodriguez aka Benjamin Osorio Pizarro, 32, of Providence

Rebecca Bartholomew, 36, of Yarmouth

Jose Santiago, 45, of New Bedford

Edwin Collazo, 26, of New Bedford

Jason Cruz, 41, of New Bedford

Michael Pacheco, 43, of Taunton

Rafael Cesar Cabreja Jimenez

Alfredo Rodriguez

“Today’s coordinated law enforcement operation disrupted an organization we believe served as a hub for the distribution of illegal and deadly narcotics in Southeastern Massachusetts and into Rhode Island,” Rollins said in a news release.

“Illegal drug distribution ravages the very foundations of our families and communities here in Massachusetts and Rhode Island,” she continued. “Let these arrests serve as an example to those who distribute poisons like fentanyl. The DEA will aggressively pursue and hold you accountable.”