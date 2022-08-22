NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Fire crews were able to save a person and their dog from a house fire in New Bedford on Sunday.

Crews responding to Garrison Road around 6 p.m. saw a large plume of smoke billowing from the roof of a one-story ranch.

Firefighters had to be extra cautious when extinguishing the flames near solar panels on the roof because of the electricity flowing through them, according to officials.

No injuries were reported and the Red Cross has been called in to assist the person.

The cause of the fire has been deemed accidental.