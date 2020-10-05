1 more Attleboro firefighter tests positive for coronavirus

BOSTON (AP) — Another Attleboro firefighter has tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing to 12 the number of people who work for the department who have tested positive.

Paul Jacques, president of Attleboro Firefighters Local 848, said Sunday the cases include 10 firefighters and two dispatchers.

He says they are being quarantined in line with public health guidelines.

Mayor Paul Heroux said Sunday that one of the cases was a deputy chief who was hospitalized but has since been discharged to recover at home.

Dozens of other members of the department tested negative and test results are pending for several more members of the department.