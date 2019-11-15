1 killed, several injured in Freetown crash

FREETOWN, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating a deadly crash on Route 24 in Freetown, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

The DA’s office said the multi-car crash occurred on the northbound side of Route 24 near Exit 10 Thursday night.

Troopers on scene reported three vehicles were involved and multiple people were injured. The DA’s office said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the crash and no information about the victims has been released.