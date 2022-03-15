WRENTHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a tractor-trailer early Tuesday morning.

The two-vehicle crash occurred on Route 1 just before 4 a.m. and left one person dead, according to Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath.

Route 1 will be closed in both directions through rush hour, according to McGrath, between Thurston Street and the Foxboro State Police Barracks.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.

It’s unclear at this time what led up to the crash.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.