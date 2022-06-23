TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A man has died after an electrical incident sparked a fire in Taunton Thursday morning.

Crews responded to Danforth Street around 7:30 a.m., according to the Taunton Municipal Lighting Plant.

Investigators believe the man died after the antenna he was removing made contact with a nearby power line, according to the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services, which started the fire.

The man has not yet been identified.

The fire was quickly extinguished and the incident remains under investigation.