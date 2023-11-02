NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred Thursday morning in New Bedford.

Troopers responded around 4:15 a.m. to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Route 140 North in the area of Exit 7.

The preliminary investigation showed a 2006 Ford F-150 passed the off-ramp, hit a guardrail at a high speed and went airborne, according to police.

The driver, who state police say was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the truck. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

No word on what led up to the crash.