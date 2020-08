NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in New Bedford Tuesday night, according to police.

Officers responded to the 130 block of Dartmouth Street around 9:50 p.m. for a shooting victim

Police say that the victim, who has not yet been identified, died from their injuries.

No word on any suspects at this time, or what may have led up to the incident.

New Bedford police have referred all other questions to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.