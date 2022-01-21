1 killed in Dartmouth highway crash

SE Mass

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway following a fatal crash in Dartmouth early Friday morning.

Officials say the crash occurred shortly before 2 a.m. on I-195 westbound near West Faunce Corner Road.

At least one person has died, according to police. It’s unclear how many cars were involved or if anyone else was injured.

A portion of the highway is currently shut down while Massachusetts State Police are on scene investigating.

No further details have been released at this time,

