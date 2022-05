FREETOWN, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a deadly single-car crash in Freetown early Tuesday morning.

Troopers responding to Route 24 north around 3 a.m. found the vehicle off the road and into the woods.

The male driver was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

It’s unclear what led to the crash at this time.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.