ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — One person died after a crash Wednesday morning on I-295 North in Attleboro, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Troopers responding to the scene around 6:30 a.m. near the I-95 interchange found a car that crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

All travel lanes are closed, with traffic getting by in the breakdown lane.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.