1 killed, 2 injured in Dartmouth highway crash

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a deadly single-car crash that occurred on I-195 late Sunday night.

Troopers responding to the westbound lane between Faunce Corner Road and Reed Road around 10 p.m. found the vehicle off the side of the highway.

One passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and another passenger was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s unclear at this time what led up to the crash.

