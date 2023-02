FREETOWN, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating a fiery crash that occurred in Freetown early Friday morning.

Police say an SUV crashed into a tree on Quanapog Road around 6 a.m. and caught fire.

The person inside the vehicle was able to escape and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the Freetown Fire Department.

No word on what led up to the crash.

Credit Freetown Fire Department

