1 dead in multi-car crash in Raynham; I-495 North down to 1 lane

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — A section of I-495 North has been reduced to one lane following a deadly crash Tuesday morning.

The crash took place around 7:15 a.m. just before the Route 138 exit in Raynham.

Massachusetts State Police say it was a “complex” crash involving five vehicles, one of which was towing a trailer.

One driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police, while another was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. Police believe that person was outside of his vehicle when he was struck.

At this time, only the left lane of I-495 North is open to traffic as investigators work to piece together what happened.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.