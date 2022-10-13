ANDOVER, Mass (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a driver was killed Monday morning in a crash between two trucks on I-495.

The preliminary investigation showed a waste services truck carrying a dumpster was stopped in traffic in the right lane waiting to take the off-ramp to I-93 when it was hit from behind by a box truck, according to police.

The driver of the box truck was taken to Lawrence General Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said he was an adult male, but have not yet released his identity.

The driver of the waste services truck, a 28-year-old Brockton man, appeared unhurt and declined medical attention after the crash, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.