NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway into a fire that tore through a New Bedford home Thursday afternoon, killing one resident and injuring three others.

New Bedford Fire Chief Scott Kruger said firefighters rushed to the Chestnut Street home following reports of flames shooting from the second floor.

Firefighters rescued two residents trapped on the second floor, according to the fire chief. In total, Kruger said four residents were brought to St. Luke’s Hospital, one of which succumbed to their injuries upon arrival.

Kruger said two other residents remain in critical condition, while the third is in serious condition.

It’s unclear how many residents have been displaced. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.