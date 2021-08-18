1 dead, 1 injured after crash involving trash truck

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) ─ One person was killed and another was injured in a crash involving a trash truck Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before noon near the intersection of Tremont Street and Agricultural Avenue in Rehoboth.

Officers arrived to find a heavily damaged vehicle in the woods and first responders tending to the two occupants, one of which had to be extricated from the vehicle, according to police.

Both were transported to the hospital where police said the extricated occupant later succumbed to their injuries. The extent of the second occupant’s injuries is unknown at this time.

The occupants of the trash truck did not appear to be injured, police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

