ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Officers have arrested a Boston man — and are searching for two other suspects — accused of breaking into an Attleboro home on Halloween night.

Christopher White, 37, has been charged with breaking and entering in the nighttime, larceny, disorderly conduct, and disturbing the peace.

Officers responded to a home on Morse Avenue following reports of a break-in. The homeowners told police they had returned home to find that someone had broken one of their back windows.

Christopher White (Courtesy: Attleboro Police Department)

When they went to investigate, the homeowners ran into one of the three suspects. Police said the three suspects booked it out of the home and down the street upon realizing the homeowners had returned.

Officers immediately began searching the neighborhood for the suspects. Police said White, who was wearing a black ski mask and a ghillie suit, was spotted and taken into custody near Read Street.

Surveillance footage from the residence confirmed White was one of the suspects, according to police. Officers couldn’t find the other two suspects, who remain unidentified and at large.

Police said the suspects are described as being men wearing gray hooded sweatshirts drawn up to cover their faces. The suspects were last seen running through the neighborhood near Tanya Drive.

The homeowners noted that the men rifled through their bedroom and stole cash, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the other two suspects is urged to contact the Attleboro Police Department’s Detective Division at (508) 222-1212. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling (774) 203-1915.