FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police have arrested one suspect and are searching for another in connection to a shooting in Fall River that left a man seriously injured.

Officers rushed to America Street earlier this month to find a man suffering from two gunshot wounds, according to police.

Investigators believe the victim was shot following an argument with two men.

Detectives were able to identify the suspects as 24-year-old Gilberto Velazquez-Arce and 27-year-old Nestly Lewis.

(Story continues below gallery.)

Nestly Lewis (Courtesy: Fall River Police Department)

Gilberto Velazquez-Arce (Courtesy: Fall River Police Department)

Velazquez-Arce was taken into custody Monday and is facing numerous charges, including carrying a loaded firearm without a license and accessory after the fact (assault and battery with a firearm).

Lewis, who police believe pulled the trigger, remains at large.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Lewis on several charges, including assault and battery by discharging a firearm and carrying a loaded firearm without a license.

Anyone who knows of Lewis’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Fall River Police Department at (508) 676-8511. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling (508) 672-TIPS (8477).