Scouts go door to door for the 32nd annual Scouting For Food drive

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Members of the Narragansett Council of the Boy Scouts of America will be out in local neighborhoods Saturday morning, picking up non-perishable canned goods for the annual Scouting for Food Drive.

This is the 32nd annual Scouting for Food Drive, with proceeds benefiting the RI Community Food Bank.

More than 9 million pounds of food has been collected over the past 30 years and is their biggest food drive of the year.

Each month, the Food Bank serves over 50,000 Rhode Islanders through their network of agencies.

