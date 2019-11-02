Scouts go door to door for the 32nd annual Scouting For Food drive

Happy Saturday! Here's another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com - as always, send your takes, tips and trial balloons to tnesi@wpri.com and follow @tednesi on Twitter.

1. Rhode Island politics is experiencing a bit of a leadership vacuum. Despite winning an emphatic re-election victory last November, Governor Raimondo's poll numbers are as weak as ever, and she's been struggling to advance her priorities on Smith Hill all year -- a year that's lately been defined by her advocacy of a gambling company. Raimondo's challenges are due in no small part to her cold war with Speaker Mattiello; their relationship appears to be at its lowest ebb yet, and that's saying something. Yet Mattiello is hardly in strong political shape himself, besieged by a federal indictment of one of his campaign aides as well as a grand jury probe into the Cranston chiropractor he championed and protected. His attempt to grab more power over marijuana policy has also backfired, putting a harsh spotlight on the industry's political ties. The situation has clearly exasperated Senate President Ruggerio, judging by the statement he issued Wednesday when the speaker backed a Twin River executive in a fight with the governor's chief of staff. "We need to stop the finger-pointing and work together to find an amicable resolution for all parties for the benefit of the people of Rhode Island," Ruggerio said -- a sentiment he would apply to other issues beyond the IGT deal. Entering his 40th year in the State House, and with a firmer hold on his caucus than Mattiello has on his, Ruggerio is increasingly positioning himself as the engaged adult in the room. That's likely part of the reason Ruggerio's aides say he is now planning to stay on as Senate president and seek re-election next year.