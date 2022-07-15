PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In the midst of a second rape charge out of Utah, Nicholas Alahverdian’s extradition hearings continue overseas.

Alahverdian, who claims to be Irishman Arthur Knight, is the Rhode Island man accused of faking his own death and moving to Europe under a different name.

Alahverdian is currently imprisoned in Scotland while a court determines if he will be extradited to the United States to face charges. In Utah, prosecutors filed a second rape charge against him this week.

Craig Robertson, news editor for the Sunday Mail in Scotland, has been covering the proceedings overseas. Robertson told 12 News Alahverdian, who has also gone by the name Nicholas Rossi, is making a circus of the court and having outbursts.

“He’s shouting in court, he shouted at someone who called him Nicholas Rossi and shouted ‘I’m Arthur Knight. I’m Arthur Knight. That’s wrong,’” Robertson said.

Robertson said Alahverdian could be attempting to delay the court proceedings.

“Possibly he’s trying to buy himself some more time to find another option, to find another story, to possibly flee Glasgow,” Robertson said.

Robertson met Alahverdian in his Glasgow home and said based on his observations, it was clear Alahverdian didn’t need the oxygen mask he wears in public.

“I was at his flat and I noticed that for some period of time the line to his oxygen tank wasn’t connected,” Robertson said. “He was talking to me for 10-15 minutes without it.”

Alahverdian has to go through the judicial process in the United Kingdom before he could be extradited to face charges in the United States.

Alahverdian has insisted he is Arthur Knight, saying he was born as Nicholas Brown in Ireland in 1986. He has been unable to provide proof of the claim, blaming a lack of access to his records.

Alahverdian often criticized the Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families. A person claiming to be his wife said he died of cancer in 2020.

Earlier this month, prosecutors in the United Kingdom matched Arthur Knight’s fingerprints to Alahverdian’s.

Knight’s DNA was also obtained when he was hospitalized with COVID-19 in Scotland. That sample also matched Alahverdian’s.