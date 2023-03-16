JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – If you’ve ever experienced an issue with your E-ZPass you probably already know that in-person hours are limited at the The Rhode Island Bridge and Turnpike Authority’s customer service center.

The walk-in center is open weekly Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9am to 1pm, but getting to Jamestown on your lunch break isn’t always feasible.

The quasi-state agency says it’s been listening to customers and will open its service center for special evening hours on two days: Thursday, March 16 and Thursday, March 23 from 4pm to 7pm.

“Our dedicated staff manages the transactions online, by mail and by phone, and we hope having some dedicated hours for in-person transactions improve the experience for all,” said Lori Caron Silveira, RITBA Executive Director.

RITBA’s customer service center is located at 1 East Shore Road. Call in hours are Monday through Friday 9am to 5pm.

You can learn more at RITBA’s website.