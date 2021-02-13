RI’s congressional delegation reacts to Trump impeachment acquittal

1. They say it's not easy to flunk out of Harvard, with its infamous "gentleman's C." But Rhode Island has managed that dubious achievement on the vaccine rollout (and under the leadership of a Harvard-educated governor, no less). As Tim White reported Thursday night, famed Harvard government professor Graham Allison gave Rhode Island an "F" in all four categories on his COVID-19 report card -- even worse than Massachusetts, which scored three "F"s out of four. State officials reject the harsh assessment, but they don't dispute the underlying data, which shows Rhode Island vaccinating more slowly than most states. "We are not trying to vaccinate as many people ... as quickly as possible," Dr. Jim McDonald, Rhode Island's state medical director, told Tim. Instead, state officials say they have prioritized vaccinating the most at-risk groups -- medical personnel, the nursing-home population, Central Falls residents -- because they think that will offer the biggest bang for the buck in terms of driving down infections, hospitalizations and deaths. Over time, comparative state-by-state data should indicate whether that strategy was wise, but already it has made Rhode Island an outlier. Connecticut by contrast has ramped up much faster, getting an "A" from Harvard for vaccinations per capita. Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a Pfizer board member who lives in Connecticut, is an adviser to Gov. Ned Lamont and advocates getting as many shots into arms as fast as possible. "We really need to get this vaccine out more quickly because this is really our only tool, our only backstop against the spread of these new variants," Gottlieb told "Face the Nation" last month. "If we can get a lot of people vaccinated quickly, we might be able to get enough protective immunity into the population that this stops spreading at the rate that it is."

2. On Monday, Governor Raimondo broke a nearly seven-week streak without talking to reporters, stopping in the snow outside the State House to field questions from Kim Kalunian and Patrick Anderson. She insisted that her silence had been an effort to let Lt. Gov. Dan McKee step into the spotlight, rather than a gag order directed by the Biden White House; based on the reaction, not everyone believed her. Asked by Kim how much her preparation for commerce secretary is bleeding into her duties as governor, Raimondo said, "I can tell you I'm working as hard as I ever have as the governor. So my day-to-day hasn't changed that much. I owe it to the people of Rhode Island to do that." (Raimondo also defended Department of Administration Director Brett Smiley after our report that he raised campaign donations from state vendors; less than 48 hours later, he said he would resign.) Now Raimondo is facing calls from some mayors to step down, though all indications are that she will hang on until she is confirmed. When will that happen? With the Senate on track to wrap up the impeachment trial Saturday, followed by a one-week recess, the operating assumption at the State House is she'll be confirmed sometime during the week of Feb. 22. But until the vote is scheduled, there will be uncertainty. McKee meanwhile has continued working behind the scenes to prepare, while also managing a lieutenant-governor selection process that has now drawn roughly 60 aspirants. McKee kept a lower media profile this week, appearing at a coronavirus briefing but otherwise doing no interviews. (His office says a newly published Q&A with the ed reform outlet The 74 happened earlier.) And with Raimondo announcing a new round of 11th-hour appointments on Friday evening, McKee's frustrations presumably keep growing.