RI’s congressional delegation reacts to Trump impeachment acquittal

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Members of Rhode Island’s Congressional Delegation are reacting to the Senate’s acquittal of President Donald Trump of inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Rhode Island U.S. Senator Jack Reed, who was among those voting to convict Mr. Trump, said he was heartened to see seven Republicans join him.
12 News asked the senator’s thoughts on Minority Leader Mitch McConnell voting to acquit the former president — then condemning his actions moments later.
“I think frankly for other reasons he decided he would vote for the president then go out and attack, rightfully so, the president. I think he’s trying to now set the record straight regardless of his vote on the impeachment,” Reed said.
U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse released the following statement, reading in part, “The House managers did a masterful job. They presented a complete and vivid case that spanned Donald Trump’s cultivation of his stolen election lie, the incitement of his mob, and the deadly harm his mob perpetrated. They recounted the bravery and pain of the people who defended us. They revealed new, damning facts about what Trump knew and when he knew it – including the former president’s knowledge of the threat to the former vice president. And they laid out clearly the relevant law and precedent to counter fanciful arguments and blatant falsehoods from the other side.”
The Democratic-led House of Representatives impeached Trump on Jan. 13 on a single charge of inciting insurrection, focusing on a speech he made to supporters shortly before the D.C. riot.
Congressman Jim Langevin issued a statement regarding the Senate’s acquittal, reading in part, “January 6, 2021, was a terrible day for our nation. Today, Senators had the opportunity to begin our national healing with the essential first step: accountability. I want to commend the impeachment managers, notably lead manager Congressman Jamie Raskin and Rhode Island’s very own Congressman David Cicilline, for their stellar presentation to hold Trump accountable. They presented a powerful case with convincing evidence, yet my Republican colleagues chose to disregarded it. And I fear the crack they have caused in the foundation of our democracy will remain long after we have replaced the shattered glass at the U.S. Capitol.”