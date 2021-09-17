RI woman suffers significant burns at Yellowstone National Park

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (WPRI) — A 19-year-old Rhode Island woman suffered thermal burns at Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park early Thursday morning, according to a news release from the National Park Service.

The woman, a concessions employee, suffered second- and third-degree burns to 5% of her body, the release said.

Park rangers provided initial care to the woman before she was taken by ambulance to West Yellowstone and then flown to the Burn Center at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

“The ground in hydrothermal areas is fragile and thin, and there is scalding water just below the surface,” park officials said. “Everyone must always remain on boardwalks and trails and exercise extreme caution around thermal features.”

The woman has not yet been identified and her current condition is unknown.

Park officials say this is the first significant injury in a thermal area this year.