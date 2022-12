STONINGTON, CT. (WPRI) — A Rhode Island woman died Sunday following a crash on I-95 South in Stonington.

Connecticut State Police say 21-year-old Samantha Stone of Hopkinton crashed head-on into a tree as she was driving on the highway.

Stone was pronounced dead at the scene.

Connecticut State Police also say the passenger, Jason Connell, was brought to the hospital for, “suspected serious injuries.”

The crash is now under investigation.