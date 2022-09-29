PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Robert Pardington and Peter Prowe will be spending the next several weeks in Florida helping those impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Both men are volunteers with the American Red Cross and tell 12 News they’re proud to represent the Ocean State.

“It is the smallest state, but we have the biggest heart,” Prowe said. “We are going to show that when we get there.”

Pardington said he and Prowe are prepared to help in any way they can, including bringing food and supplies to shelters.

“I know that these people are going through the worst days of their lives, and whatever we can do to bring some compassion and hope to them is a big smile,” Prowe said.

Susan Roberts, executive director of the American Red Cross in Rhode Island, said the non-profit began mobilizing long before Hurricane Ian made landfall.

“We already had [provisions] in place pre-storm to feed about 60,000 people, and [Wednesday] night, we sheltered 33,000 Floridians,” she explained.

Roberts said none of this would’ve been possible without the support of not only their volunteers, but also those who have donated to their relief efforts.

“The best way to help us out is through financial donations,” Roberts said. “That will help us get needs met right away.”

Roberts said anyone who wishes to donate can either text “Ian” to 9099, or go online.

Pardington and Prowe are planning on heading down to Florida next Wednesday.

“Knowing that Rhode Island is going down to help folks is just a great feeling,” Prowe said.