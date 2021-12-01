RI to launch new online unemployment insurance platform

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Department of Labor and Training (DLT) is rolling out a new cloud-based system that aims to streamline the process for filing unemployment claims.

UI Online, a brand new online unemployment insurance platform, will be made available to up to 200 Unemployment claimants starting this week, DLT Director Matt Weldon said.

Weldon said the new system provides a number of self-service options that previously required calling the DLT.

The system, which is cloud-based, allows Rhode Islanders to apply for unemployment online and track their claim in real time. It also gives people the option to receive weekly reminders to recertify or alerts regarding their claim.

“The past year-and-a-half has made it clear that improvements to our 30-year-old unemployment system are necessary – and long overdue,” Weldon said. “I have personally heard from countless unemployment claimants who have been frustrated by the unemployment process, so I am excited to launch this new platform that will make filing a claim easier and more straightforward.”

UI Online will be available in both English and Spanish, Weldon said. The system also has built-in security measures designed to prevent people from filing fraudulent unemployment claims.

Right now, UI Online is only available to a select group of unemployment claimants. Weldon said this will allow the DLT to collect feedback and refine the program before it is made public.

Rhode Islanders selected to test out the new system will receive an email invitation or be redirected to the new website when filing a new claim or recertifying.

Unemployment claimants who don’t wish to use the new system will be able to opt-out and continue using the existing system for the time being.

Weldon expects the system to be made available for all unemployment claimants by early next year.

Once it is made public, he said the platform will become the only way to file or recertify online. Those who don’t wish to file an online claim can do so by contacting the DLT call center at (401) 415-6772.