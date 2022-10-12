CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s statewide body-worn camera program just received a major financial boost.

Attorney General Peter Neronha said Wednesday that the state has secured $16 million to purchase 1,773 body-worn cameras, which will be dispersed among 42 law enforcement agencies.

The funding not only covers the cost of the cameras themselves, but also the related hardware, software and storage that’s necessary to operate them.

“That is a lot of law enforcement officers which will now have the tools to bring us into the century in which we are operating,” Neronha said.

“Technology is advancing and law enforcement needs to advance with it,” he continued. “It’s all about finding truth and through truth, we find justice.”

Neronha said only two Rhode Island police departments equip their officers with body-worn cameras: Providence and Newport.

The Smithfield Police Department is the only law enforcement agency in the state not participating in the body-worn camera program. 12 News has reached out to the department regarding its decision not to participate but has not yet heard back.

Neronha said Smithfield is the only police department that will not equip its officers with body-worn cameras. If the police department has a change of heart, Neronha said Smithfield can opt in at any time.

It’s unclear at this time why Smithfield is not participating in the statewide program. 12 News has reached out to the police department for more information but has not yet heard back.

“I don’t want to speak for the department, but these are tools and each department has to decide for itself whether it is a tool that they want to take advantage of,” Neronha said.

Jim Vincent, president of NAACP Providence, described the initiative as a major step forward.

“These are tools we have come to expect from our police departments,” Vincent said. “We have seen their use quell unwarranted criticisms and bring troubling conduct to light.”

“They help promote accountability and transparency in police work,” he continued. When used right, they can be a force for good and a vehicle towards greater professionalism and better training.”

Neronha said the state has established policies and procedures for using the body-worn cameras, including when officers should turn the devices on and off, how to handle public records requests and what disciplinary actions officers will face should they violate protocol.

Officers could be equipped with body-worn cameras as early as spring 2023.