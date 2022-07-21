PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s emergency medical dispatch system just received a $175,000 upgrade.

The Rhode Island State Police unveiled the new system Thursday, which is a software-based protocol that’s designed to help guide 911 operators through a variety of emergencies.

Rhode Island E-911 Associate Director Arthur Martins said the system, called Emergency Medical Dispatch (EMD), allows dispatchers to quickly assess each situation and determine which callers need over-the-phone assistance prior to the arrival of first responders.

The goal of the new system, he said, is to streamline emergency calls.

“ Our dedicated and skilled staff answer all types of emergency calls,” Martins said. “ The introduction of EMD will provide crucial instructions to those in need.”

The system automatically provides updates to first responders who are on their way to a scene so they will know what to expect when they arrive, according to Martins.

It also prompts dispatchers to ask the caller a series of questions and provides them with the appropriate instructions to give when addressing medical issues.

“The utilization of EMD will enhance the life-saving services they provide to the citizens and visitors of Rhode Island,” Rhode Island State Police Col. Darnell Weaver said.

Martins said dispatchers statewide have been thoroughly trained and certified to use the new system.

Dispatchers across the state receive more than 1,000 calls each day, according to Martins, and roughly half-a-million annually.

The new system launched earlier this week and will undergo continuous assessment.