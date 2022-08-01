PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Applications are now being accepted for the 2024 Rhode Island State Police Training Academy.

“A career with the Rhode Island State Police is incredibly rewarding,” Col. Darnell Weaver said.

Weaver says they are looking to recruit candidates from a variety of backgrounds who have the skills to do what troopers do every day.

“From law enforcement and forensics to finance and technology, the demands of the job are wide-reaching, and we are looking for exceptional candidates to do this meaningful work,” he added.

To be considered, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Must be between the ages of 18 and 35

Must be a high school graduate or hold a General Equivalency Diploma (GED)

Must be a citizen of the United States

Must possess a valid operator’s license prior to starting the academy or be willing and eligible to obtain one

Must not possess a criminal conviction for a felony offense During the background investigation, a candidate is evaluated relative to an established set of criteria. Candidates are asked many personal questions, including but not limited to the recency and frequency of traffic citations, at-fault automobile collisions, illegal drug usage, arrests, and convictions.



Applications must be completed and received no later than Jan. 28, 2023. The next RISP Training Academy will begin in January 2024.

Additional information about the selection process can be found online.