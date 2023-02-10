PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police has begun outfitting its troopers with both body-worn and cruiser cameras.

Troopers will be trained on how to use the cameras over the next few months, according to Rhode Island State Police Col. Darnell Weaver.

Weaver expects all uniformed troopers to be equipped with the cameras by the end of April.

“The cameras are an added key tool that promote accountability and transparency,” Weaver said.

Rhode Island State Police was one of 42 law enforcement agencies to opt into a statewide body-worn camera program, which was introduced by Attorney General Peter Neronha last year.

The Cranston Police Department officially began its own phased rollout of body-worn cameras Friday.

Cranston Police Col. Michael Winquist said the department’s 84 officers will be issued body-worn cameras over the next two weeks.

“Cranston police officers carry out their duties with outstanding professionalism and competency,” Winquist said. “A first-hand account of their performance in the field is welcomed and will provide an opportunity to enhance training. The footage recorded by these cameras will also serve as strong evidence in many cases, which will strengthen prosecutions and ultimately bolster public safety.”

The Warwick Police Department also started equipping its officers with body-worn cameras earlier this week.

The Smithfield Police Department is the only law enforcement agency that has decided not to equip its officers with body-worn cameras, though it can opt into the statewide program at any time.