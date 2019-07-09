RI State Police arrest 9 people for DUI over holiday weekend

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI/AP) — Rhode Island State Police say they arrested nine people for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs over the holiday weekend.

The State Police said Tuesday that the arrests were made during “an intensive enforcement initiative” with increased patrols for the Fourth of July weekend, from Wednesday through Sunday.

“There is simply no excuse for anyone driving while impaired by drugs or alcohol,” Superintendent of RI State Police Col. James Manni said.

Between July 3-7, State Police responded to 953 service calls, stopped 486 motor vehicles, assisted 82 disabled vehicles and investigated 61 crashes.

Troopers issued 507 citations, mostly for speeding, seatbelt and child restraint violations and distracted driving.