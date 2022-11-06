EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police say they arrested two people Friday after the pair allegedly crashed a stolen car.

Rhode Island State Police say 32-year-old Kelvin B. Lewis, and 23-year-old Melanie A. Diperna, crashed a car that had been reported stolen out of New Hampshire.

Following the crash, police say Lewis assaulted two people who pulled over to help and tried to steal their car. After the assault, both Lewis and Diperna fled the scene.

Rhode Island State Police say they used K-9 units to track the two suspects to a house on Extension 184 in Ashaway and were able to arrest Lewis and Diperna.

Lewis is now facing several charges relating to Friday’s incident, including Attempted Robbery and Simple Assault.

Police say he is also facing a separate charge for 1st Degree Felony Assault, which accuses Lewis of stabbing a woman in the neck.

Diperna is facing numerous charges as well, including possession of stolen vehicle.