RI State Police increasing patrols during holiday weekend

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police is reminding Rhode Islanders that troopers will be maintaining high visibility throughout the weekend in an effort to prevent highway tragedies.

In a release, state police say they will have increased patrols targeting impaired or intoxicated drivers, seat belt and child restraint violations, aggressive drivers, speeding violations, texting violations and everyday traffic violations.

“As we welcome the New Year, I urge all Rhode Islanders to celebrate responsibly,” Col. James M. Manni, said. “We will have extra troopers on patrol to keep our highways safe by identifying and apprehending impaired drivers and ask motorists to do their part by making a plan to get home safely.”

Troopers arrested 939 impaired drivers in 2021, compared to 556 in 2020, state police say.

State police remind motorists they can report dangerous drivers by dialing 911.