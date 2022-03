Courtesy: RI State Police

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police announced on their Facebook page that K-9 Tao has passed away.

K-9 Tao was certified in Explosive Ordinance Detection and Patrol, according to state police.

He served for 10 years and was called upon for hundreds of missions throughout his career with trooper Sean Pasley.