PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Grab your bathing suits, sunscreen and towels — beach season has officially arrived in the Ocean State.

The R.I. Department of Environmental Management (DEM) will open nearly all of the state’s beaches for the season on Saturday.

The only beach that has yet to open for the season is Scarborough South State Beach. The DEM plans on opening Scarborough South on June 17.

“Rhode Island has the best beaches anywhere,” said Governor Dan McKee. “We hope all Rhode Islanders and visitors [will come] to our beautiful beaches to have a fun, happy and safe summer.”

The DEM said all state beaches will be open daily through Labor Day except for Scarborough South, which will only be open on weekends starting Aug. 20.

Season beach passes went on sale back in January and will be available for purchase both in-person and online through September.

Parking fees at Rhode Island’s state beaches this year are as follows:

Rhode Island residents: Weekdays $6 or $10 at Misquamicut; Weekends and holidays $7 or $15 at Misquamicut; Season pass $30

Weekdays $6 or $10 at Misquamicut; Weekends and holidays $7 or $15 at Misquamicut; Season pass $30 Non-Rhode Island residents: Weekdays $12 or $20 at Misquamicut; Weekends and holidays $14 or $30 at Misquamicut; Season pass $60

Weekdays $12 or $20 at Misquamicut; Weekends and holidays $14 or $30 at Misquamicut; Season pass $60 Senior Rhode Island residents: Weekdays $3 or $5 at Misquamicut; Weekends and holidays $3.50 or $7.50 at Misquamicut; Season pass $15

Weekdays $3 or $5 at Misquamicut; Weekends and holidays $3.50 or $7.50 at Misquamicut; Season pass $15 Senior non-Rhode Island residents: Weekdays $6 or $10 at Misquamicut; Weekends and holidays $7 or $15 at Misquamicut; Season pass $30

Beachgoers have the option of paying for parking online before they arrive. Those who purchase Pay As You Go passes will be allowed to use the express lanes to skip the line at certain state beaches, including East Beach, Charlestown Breachway and Salty Brine.

No-cost disability parking passes are also available for those who qualify. Those wishing to obtain a pass can contact the R.I. State Parks Headquarters by calling (401) 667-6200.