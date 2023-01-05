PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — If you’re looking to get a head start on summer, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) has begun selling state beach parking passes.

The DEM said seasonal parking passes for 2023 are now available for purchase online.

Parking passes cost $30 for residents, $60 for non-residents, $15 for senior residents and $30 for senior non-residents.

No-cost disability passes are also available to those who are eligible by calling DEM headquarters at (401) 667-6200.

“It might seem counterintuitive to already be planning for this summer’s hazy, hot and humid beach days, but now is the perfect time to buy your 2023 state beach season parking pass for some of the best beaches anywhere,” DEM Director Terry Gray said.

The passes are non-refundable, which is why the DEM is urging everyone to make sure they’re purchasing the right pass prior to paying. Gift certificates are also available for purchase and can be redeemed at any time.

“Beach parking passes make a great gift for loved ones, friends and co-workers any time of year, and allow for quicker entry into beach lots during the busy summer season,” Gray added.

The seasonal parking passes can be used at the following state beaches:

Charlestown Breachway, Charlestown

East Beach, Charlestown

East Matunuck, South Kingstown

Misquamicut, Westerly

Roger Wheeler, Narragansett

Scarborough North and South, Narragansett

Salty Brine, Narragansett.

The DEM said the passes are non-transferrable since they’re tied to a specific vehicle. The status of residents and non-residents is based solely upon the state the vehicle is registered in, which must match up with the pass. Military personnel stationed in Rhode Island are exempt from that requirement.

For senior passes, there must be a senior in the vehicle with identification present. If not, the DEM said the vehicle will be charged for a standard day pass.