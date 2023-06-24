(WPRI) — Rhode Island Special Olympic athlete Brian Johnson, of East Greenwich, won the gold medal in unified doubles for bocce in Berlin, Germany.

Brian, and his teammate David Young, beat a team from Paraguay 10-3 earlier this morning.

After winning, Brian sent a video message to 12 News anchor Mike Montecalvo, saying he can’t wait to bring the gold medal back home.

This is the second medal for Brian, as he already won the silver medal in his singles division for bocce, competing against about 200 other athletes.

12 News is a prod sponsor of Special Olympics Rhode Island.