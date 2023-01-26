WASHINGTON (WPRI) — Rhode Island is among 10 states selected by the U.S. Department of Labor for a national effort to expand employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

The department said the program would help connect government agencies in the selected states to consulting, capacity-building support, and ongoing mentoring for those struggling to find employment due to a disability.

“Now, effective practices used by service providers can support strategies such as blending, braiding, and sequencing of funding, strategic planning, benefits counseling, and effective data collection and analysis to promote greater workplace equity,” said Taryn Williams, the assistant secretary for disability employment policy.

Other states selected for the program include California, Colorado, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, and New York.