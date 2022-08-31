EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island will soon be getting additional federal funding to be used for transportation infrastructure upgrades.

Sen. Jack Reed announced that Rhode Island will receive $48.5 million to help fix the state’s roads and bridges. The funding will also help the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) further push shovel-ready projects in the upcoming weeks.

The funding comes from the Federal Highway Administration’s annual August redistribution, according to Reed.

In order to be eligible for the funding, RIDOT had to prove that the money would be utilized on current projects.

Some projects that will benefit from the additional funding include the East Bay Bike Path, interstate resurfacing and road repaving and bridge enhancements to the Park Avenue Railroad Bridge and the Pawtucket River Bridge.

“This is good news for the state. It means an extra $48.5 million in federal funding for road improvements and infrastructure upgrades throughout Rhode Island,” Reed said.

RIDOT Director Peter Alviti said $9 million will be used to cover the full cost to rebuild the East Bay Bike Path bridges. The agency will allocate the funds for projects by Sept. 27.

In total, RIDOT has received over $146 million in the last five years from redistribution funding. In 2021, RIDOT received $22 million in funding.