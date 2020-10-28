CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
RI Medical Director: The more we gather and move, the further the virus spreads

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As Rhode Island grapples with a spike in COVID-19 cases, Gov. Gina Raimondo warned she will likely announce new statewide restrictions on Friday.

In his weekly interview with 12 News reporter Kim Kalunian, Rhode Island Department of Health Medical Director Dr. James McDonald theorized what new mandates Raimondo may implement.

He also explained why hospitalizations remain low even though the number of cases is on the rise and how the COVID-19 death rate compares to that of the seasonal flu.

Watch the full interview with Dr. McDonald below:

