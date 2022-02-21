HELENA, Mont. (WPRI) — Hunters from Rhode Island and Massachusetts have been fined in a poaching investigation dating back to 2014.

The investigation centered on a hunting party led by Richard LeBlanc, of Rhode Island, and their continued poaching activities, according to the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP).

“The poachers targeted deer and antelope, but their main focus was the unlawful hunting of mule deer bucks in hunting district 652,” FWP Criminal Investigator Steve Marx said in a news release.

According to FWP, mule deer bucks in HD 652 can only be hunted with a special permit obtained through the state’s drawing system.

LeBlanc and Marc Federico, also of Rhode Island, along with Stephen Schenck, of Massachusetts, each received suspended six-month sentences and were ordered to pay $50,000 fines.

Additionally, LeBlanc’s hunting, fishing and trapping privileges were suspended for 10 years, while Federico’s privileges were suspended for eight years and Schenck’s were suspended for seven years.

Joseph Caetano, of Massachusetts, was previously sentenced in the same case. He was ordered to pay $3,750, received a six-month suspended sentence and lost hunting, fishing and trapping privileges for 10 years.

The investigation also revealed that other hunters were committing violations, according to FWP. Richard Mederios, of Acushnet, Mass., was fined and lost hunting, fishing and trapping privileges for two years.