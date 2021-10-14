RI man found dead in North Carolina; homicide investigation underway

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after the body of a Rhode Island man was found in North Carolina this past weekend, according to the National Park Service.

Josue Calderon, 33, was found dead along the Blue Ridge Parkway last Saturday.

The National Park Service said the North Carolina State Medical Examiner’s office has ruled his death a homicide.

“Information gathered by investigators continues to suggest there is no ongoing concern for public safety,” the National Park Service said.

The investigation into Calderon’s death is ongoing and it’s unclear if police have anyone in custody.

Anyone who has any information that could help further the investigation is asked to contact National Park Service’s investigative tip line by calling (888) 653-0009 or emailing nps_isb@nps.gov.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 10/15/2021: Sen. Louis DiPalma, (D) District 12

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community