RI man found dead in North Carolina; homicide investigation underway

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after the body of a Rhode Island man was found in North Carolina this past weekend, according to the National Park Service.

Josue Calderon, 33, was found dead along the Blue Ridge Parkway last Saturday.

The National Park Service said the North Carolina State Medical Examiner’s office has ruled his death a homicide.

“Information gathered by investigators continues to suggest there is no ongoing concern for public safety,” the National Park Service said.

The investigation into Calderon’s death is ongoing and it’s unclear if police have anyone in custody.

Anyone who has any information that could help further the investigation is asked to contact National Park Service’s investigative tip line by calling (888) 653-0009 or emailing nps_isb@nps.gov.