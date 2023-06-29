EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Undocumented individuals in Rhode Island and Massachusetts can start lining up for driving privilege cards next week.

Laws granting driving privileges to immigrants in the United States illegally go into effect in both states Saturday.

Rhode Island Rep. Karen Alzate, who sponsored the bill, told 12 News the cards will make streets safer.

“The reason why we did this is because we wanted people to be insured,” Alzate said.

Around 29,000 taxpaying Rhode Islanders will benefit from the law. According to R.I. Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Administrator Bud Craddock, the driving privilege cards will look like any other driver’s license, but cannot be used as federal identification.

“It’s totally safe. The police are not there, ICE will not be there, there’s not database that we’re going to be keeping track of these people,” Alzate added.

Craddock also told 12 News that while they haven’t added staff to manage the influx of applicants, they have created more appointment availability.

A search of the DMV’s reservations calendar showed no appointment availability as of Thursday evening. DMV spokesperson Paul Grimaldi said spots open 30 days in advance, but some are added daily depending on cancellations and staffing.

“People should check the site in early morning to see what else becomes available,” Grimaldi said.

In Rhode Island, individuals must present a tax verification letter, two types of identification, and two forms verifying your residency. The cost of the card in Rhode Island is $25, according to Craddock.

The R.I. DMV said they don’t know how many people will apply for the driving privilege cards. According to the R.I. Department of Revenue, 800 people had requested the required taxation verification letter as of Tuesday.

To obtain the card in Massachusetts, individuals must present proof of identity/date of birth, proof of residency, and proof of Social Security status.

A search of the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles also showed no availability for appointments in Attleboro, Fall River, or New Bedford as of Thursday evening.